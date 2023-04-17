Amir Mir condoles minister’s death

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.
In a press statement on Sunday, Amir Mir said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a seasoned politician and his services could not be forgotten. He paid tribute to the late federal minister for his best services religiously, socially and politically. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
