Eid gifts distributed among orphans

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted a grand Iftar dinner and Eid gifts distribution ceremony at its campus here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Punjab Caretaker Minister LG & CD and Member Board of Governors UMT and Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, were the chief guests of the event organised in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, one of the country's leading non-profit organisations, fully dedicated to humanitarian services since 1990.

Dr M Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, and senior management of UMT were also present. A large number of orphans from various orphanages attended the event.

Minister Local Govt distributed the Eid gifts among orphans. During the event, the orphans were also treated with a grand Iftar dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said: "We are delighted to have organised this event for the orphans. I am an orphan myself so I can understand their pain. It is important to remember that these children are an important part of our society and we must work together to ensure their health, safety and well-being so that the country can develop. We hope that together we will bring some happiness and joy into their lives”, Ibrahim Murad.

Dr Hafeezur Rahman paid tribute to Ibrahim Murad and UMT administration and said that the organisation of this event was made possible by the joint efforts of UMT administration and our team and I am deeply grateful to Ibrahim Murad for this good initiative.