City administration fails to enforce official rate list

LAHORE: Last week of holy month of Ramazan has started but the government has failed to control and implement the official rates of the perishable items while the public remained at the mercy of the sellers who are charging them with their will.

Despite the change in weather, which improved the supplies of the seasonal vegetables and fruits, and rates in the official rate lists are come down but this is not reflected in the consumer prices. The consumers are still paying the higher rates from the official rates. Further, the government is also unable to implement the rates of meat. All meat variety ranging from chicken, mutton and beef is openly being sold much higher than the official rates. The district management is unable to check this overcharging. So is the case with the price of milk and curd, which is being sold Rs10 to 30 per liter/kg higher than the official rates in the city.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs328-336 per kg, sold at Rs400-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs504 per kg, and sold Rs580-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs50-55 per kg, C-grade at Rs42-46 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, A-Grade at Rs100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs43-47 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 kg. The price of garlic local was further declined by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs174-180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs630-650 per kg sold Rs800 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100per kg. Biter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price Spinach farm gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Zucchini Farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg fixed at 60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 at 40-42 per kg sold at Rs60 per kg, Zucchini local was increased by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs188-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, lemon local was unchanged at Rs400-420 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Pumpkin was declined by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Kachnar was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Capsicum price reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs66-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Price of cauliflower gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold Rs200 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle. Green beans price was fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg

Mongary was further gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rsnot available. Radish price was unchanged at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pea price was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs172-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. The price of different variety of apples were fixed at Rs80-320 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs335-350 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs215-225 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs165-170 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen. Dates Irani reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs445-465 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg. Grape fruit was gained by Rs3 per piece, fixed at Rs40-43 per piece, sold Rs50 per piece. Grapes Tofi price was unchanged at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg.

Guava was further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg, pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs365-380per kg, sold at Rs600-800per kg.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Strawberry was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110-200 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg.

Melon was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-100 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Watermelon was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs33-35 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg.

Lokat was fixed at 135-235 per kg, sold at Rs240-300 per kg.