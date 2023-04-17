CM gives deadline for issuing pending petrol pump NOCs

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered issuance of all pending NOCs of petrol pumps for a long period across Punjab by May 1, 2023 in order to reduce unemployment and promote investment in the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to clear all NOCs within 15 days. Thousands of employment opportunities for the youth will be generated by the setting up of new petrol pumps, he said adding 1,264 applications for setting up new petrol pumps were facing pendency for a long period across all districts of Punjab.

On average 30-35 persons will be given employment on every petrol pump and more than 30 thousand people will be employed by granting NOCs to more than 1,200 petrol pumps. Mohsin Naqvi ordered all departments concerned to issue petrol pumps NOCs at the earliest along with eliminating unnecessary delay in the issuance of NOCs.

Naqvi directed to fulfill all legal requirements and make prompt issuance of petrol pumps NOCs. He also directed to ensure transparency in the issuance of NOCs as the trust of citizens in the government will enhance by adopting transparency in issuing NOCs.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the sacrifice of two security personnel on embracing martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the South Waziristan area Zarmelan.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi paid salute to the bravery of martyred Lance Naik Shoaib Ali and martyred Sepoy Rafiullah adding that that the brave sons boldly foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell.

Naqvi acknowledged that martyred Lance Naik Shoaib Ali and martyred Sepoy Rafiullah sacrificed their today for a better tomorrow of the nation adding that the nation deems immortal sacrifices of the martyred in high esteem and cannot forget precious sacrifices laid down by the martyred soldiers.

He underscored that a handful of miscreant elements due to their cowardly actions cannot fickle unflinching determination of the nation. Naqvi outlined that the nation is united and is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the religious and national services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi watched second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand teams at the Gaddafi Stadium and appreciated the performance of both teams.

Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning second T20 match. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Pakistan cricket team players by displaying excellent performance achieved triumph adding that the bowlers also displayed their best performance after the batsmen.

Mohsin Naqvi hoped that the Pakistan cricket team will also win forthcoming matches. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi, Inspector General of Police and other officials were also present on the occasion.