Two killed in Iraqi Kurdistan in strikes blamed on Turkiye

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in northern Iraq´s Kurdistan region, officials said on Sunday, blaming a drone strike carried out by neighbouring Turkiye.
The strikes late on Saturday near the town of Penjwen, close to the Iranian border, targeted a vehicle carrying Turkish Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK), one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.
The PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies classify as a “terrorist” organisation, operates rear bases in Iraq´s north. Haval Abubaker, regional governor of Sulaimaniyah, expressed his “concern” about the “attacks” in a telephone call with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq´s autonomous Kurdistan.
