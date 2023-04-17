Spain premier apologises to victims over rape law loophole

MADRID: Spain´s prime minister on Sunday apologised to victims for a loophole in a landmark law aimed at fighting sexual violence that has allowed some convicted offenders to reduce their sentences.

The law, dubbed “Only yes means yes”, came into effect in October, reforming the criminal code in a bid to define all non-consensual sex as rape. But since then, at least 104 offenders have been released and another 978 have seen their sentences reduced, according to latest government figures. In an interview published on Sunday in the El Correo newspaper, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that “I ask victims for forgiveness for these undesired effects”.