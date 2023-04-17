Spain premier apologises to victims over rape law loophole

MADRID: Spain´s prime minister on Sunday apologised to victims for a loophole in a landmark law aimed at fighting sexual violence that has allowed some convicted offenders to reduce their sentences.
The law, dubbed “Only yes means yes”, came into effect in October, reforming the criminal code in a bid to define all non-consensual sex as rape. But since then, at least 104 offenders have been released and another 978 have seen their sentences reduced, according to latest government figures. In an interview published on Sunday in the El Correo newspaper, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that “I ask victims for forgiveness for these undesired effects”.
BAGHDAD: Ukraine´s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected in Baghdad on Monday on his first visit to Iraq since...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II on Sunday appeared in public to celebrate her 83rd birthday, as she was due...
SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in northern Iraq´s Kurdistan region,...
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday downplayed the significance of a leak of classified US...
MOSCOW: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President...
TOKYO: Japan needs to increase security as Group of Seven officials visit, the country´s prime minister said on...