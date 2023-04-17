Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed and several injured in a Saturday night shooting in the US state of Alabama, police said, as multiple reports said the victims had been celebrating a teen birthday party.
Local news reports said the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town northeast of the state capital Montgomery, with at least 20 people shot.
“Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement Sunday, without stating whether a suspect has been detained or identified.
Local media and witnesses have said several wounded people, many of them teens, were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. Annette Allen said her grandson Phil Dowdell, a high school senior due to graduate within weeks, was among those who died. He was celebrating his sister Alexis´s 16th birthday when gunfire ripped through the party.
