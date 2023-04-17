Fight against fentanyl needs global plan, US envoy says

MEXICO CITY: Combating fentanyl, a deadly opioid that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, requires a global strategy similar to the one undertaken against covid-19, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Sunday.

Salazar spoke two days after US and Mexican security officials met in Washington to hash out disagreements over how to combat drug and weapons trafficking. The governments of Europe are seeing what is happening with fentanyl. We know that other countries in Latin America are now looking at it with much more interest because it is a poison,” Salazar said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, has become a major source of tension between the two governments since most of the drug arrives in the United States from China through Mexican ports.