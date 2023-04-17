‘Rizwan is better, but likely to miss 3rd game’

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has cleared the air regarding the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan could be rested for the third T20I, scheduled for April 17 in Lahore against New Zealand due to a back injury. Rizwan went off the field in the seventh over of New Zealand’s run-chase, during the second T20I on Saturday, with substitute Mohammad Haris taking over the glovework.

“Rizwan is feeling better, perhaps a one-game rest for him and he will be back in the side,” Azam said after the match. Azam, who scored a sensational hundred to lead Pakistan to victory in the second T20I, was also happy with his team’s performance.

"Definitely, I am very happy to perform in this match. Early on, there was help for the fast bowlers and there was seam movement but I and Rizwan built a partnership. After Rizwan got out, then I and Iftikhar continued to consolidate. I tried to stay till the end and play all overs in order to utilise the last few overs and we managed to get a good total,” he said.

“Our bowling line-up is excellent, we have got experienced bowlers and some exciting young bowlers, Zaman is brilliant at death,” he added. Pakistan won the second T20I by 38 runs courtesy Azam’s brilliance with the bat and pacer Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul.

Chasing a target of 193 runs, the Kiwis were restricted to 154-7 in 20 overs. Pakistan lead the series 2-0. They won the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue.