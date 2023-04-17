PKF replaces AFP in PSB board as Kartarpur venture is still on

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has replaced the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in the Governing Board of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to complete the House.

The AFP has recently been axed after getting back its position in the PSB’s Board. PKF secretary Muhammad Sarwar Rana expressed his delight over PKF’s induction in the PSB Board, saying that it was the result of kabaddi team’s outstanding performance at international level.

“I am highly obliged to Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari and PKF head Ch Shafay Hussain for giving the federation an opportunity to serve the sports. Kabaddi is not only a traditional sport it also has a bright future ahead. By staying on the Board, we will be in a position to raise our voice for the federation’s cause and share our achievements with the members in an effort to get the best for athletes.”

Commenting on Pakistan’s future assignment on the kabaddi front he told ‘The News’ that Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in back-to-back kabaddi international matches at Kartarpur Corridor.

“The already postponed event is on as both the federations have decided to hold these matches anytime later this year. The Indian federation is due to hold its elections on May 7 after which the final dates of this historic event will be finalised. The Indian federation is keen to play internationals against Pakistan at Kartarpur and has already discussed different options with the Pakistan federation. The wait will come to an end when they will complete their electoral exercise on May 7. Hopefully, the Indian federation’s office-bearers would return to power yet again making it easier to go ahead with the planned matches,” Sarwar added.

When questioned whether Indian authorities would allow their team to play the series, Sarwar said that they hoped to get permission easily.

“I don’t think the Indian federation will be having any permission issues. Last time the plan was deferred only because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now there will be no issue as these internationals could be staged anytime this year. Pakistan's government has already given go-ahead to the proposal and hopefully, there will be no such issue from the Indian side. The success of the series could open new avenues for both countries’ sports,” secretary Pakistan kabaddi federation said. Pakistan – the reigning world kabaddi champions – are to defend their title in February 2024.