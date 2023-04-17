Transport woes

The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the vehicles always look like they are on their last leg. Seats are few, leading to safety problems and the buses are quite inaccessible to women.
The new bus services are definitely an improvement. However, they are too few to properly address the public transport needs of such a large city. The government needs to pay attention to this important issue.
Mahpara Fida
Karachi
