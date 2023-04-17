 
close
Monday April 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Court controversy

April 17, 2023

The Supreme Court needs to put its house in order. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and set a precedent for the future. Any unnecessary row with the government over the constitutional matters may further diminish the standing this important state organ.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob