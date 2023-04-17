Court controversy

The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the...
The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing,...
As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of...
Income inequality has become a persistent issue in our society, with significant implications for economic justice and...
This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the...
A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute....