 
close
Monday April 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Take action

April 17, 2023

The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing, hoarding and an improper system of distribution have exacerbated this problem. The government should take adequate measures to bring the inflation down and act strictly against hoarding and black-marketing.

Abdul Sami

Shaheed Benazir Abad