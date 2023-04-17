Take action

The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing, hoarding and an improper system of distribution have exacerbated this problem. The government should take adequate measures to bring the inflation down and act strictly against hoarding and black-marketing.
Abdul Sami
Shaheed Benazir Abad
The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the...
The Supreme Court needs to put its house in order. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and set a precedent...
As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of...
Income inequality has become a persistent issue in our society, with significant implications for economic justice and...
This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the...
A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute....