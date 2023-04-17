A new dawn

As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of Pakistanis is rising up to the challenge of making a brighter future for themselves and their country. It is essential to create an environment of transparency and accountability, where those who engage in corrupt practices are held accountable for their actions.
It is time for the youth of Pakistan to unmask corruption and take a stand against this destructive force. With the right mindset and approach, the youth of this country can create a brighter future for themselves and their nation.
Shahid Ullah Khan Tator
Dera Ismail Khan
