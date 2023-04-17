Keeping mum

A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute. The murder of Dr Sawand is not the first one of its nature. These tribal disputes start with a small incident or argument and escalate quickly into large conflicts. This is often due to the deep-rooted animosity and historical grievances between different groups, as well as the use of violence as a means of settling disputes.
The murder of Dr Sawand raises questions about the progress made under the PPP government in Sindh. The silence by the Sindh government on this incident speaks volumes and is perfectly in-line with their lax approach to crime.
Javeriya Mahar
Hyderabad
The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the...
The Supreme Court needs to put its house in order. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and set a precedent...
The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing,...
As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of...
Income inequality has become a persistent issue in our society, with significant implications for economic justice and...
This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the...