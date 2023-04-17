Keeping mum

A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute. The murder of Dr Sawand is not the first one of its nature. These tribal disputes start with a small incident or argument and escalate quickly into large conflicts. This is often due to the deep-rooted animosity and historical grievances between different groups, as well as the use of violence as a means of settling disputes.

The murder of Dr Sawand raises questions about the progress made under the PPP government in Sindh. The silence by the Sindh government on this incident speaks volumes and is perfectly in-line with their lax approach to crime.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad