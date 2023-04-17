Bench wars

It is very unfortunate that Pakistan’s Supreme Court has become so divided while hearing cases pertaining to the constitution and parliament. A system under which judges are assigned to benches at random might be preferable but it would still be prone to unsatisfactory outcomes. A better solution requires that a full court resolve politically-charged constitutional controversies.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
