Bench wars

April 17, 2023

It is very unfortunate that Pakistan’s Supreme Court has become so divided while hearing cases pertaining to the constitution and parliament. A system under which judges are assigned to benches at random might be preferable but it would still be prone to unsatisfactory outcomes. A better solution requires that a full court resolve politically-charged constitutional controversies.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad