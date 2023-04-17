Lessons from the killing

The killing of Dr Ajmal Sawand represents the failure of rule of law and the victory of violence. We have devolved to a state of affairs where might makes right. Due to our incompetency and institutional failure, our people are still dying in tribal conflicts in the year 2023.
In order to ensure justice, we need a dedicated, long-term and sincere effort to arrest violent criminals. Furthermore, our political leaders have been credibly accused of patronizing and protecting criminal groups. This can no longer continue.
Wajahat Abro
Shikarpur
