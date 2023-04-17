Irsa decision to give Sindh 37pc less water slammed

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Board has censured the decision of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) to provide the province 37 per cent less water.

Sindh should be given water according to its needs, and decisions should be made keeping in mind the ground, regional and climatic facts, the board said in their statement. They said that the shortage Irsa has shown this time is beyond comprehension because there is water in the dams right now and it is also raining in some parts of the country.

They added that the main cause of the shortage is the construction of Tunnel No. 5 of the Tarbela Dam. According to the plan, the work had to be completed by February or March, but now an NOC has been issued allowing the work to continue.

As a result, the capacity of drawing water from the dam has decreased, and the water level in the dam cannot be taken below 1,432. Due to this the water source has been reduced, and the lack of water has been revealed.

The board said that due to climatic reasons, the cultivation season in Sindh starts earlier than in Punjab and other provinces, adding that Punjab harvests wheat in April and May. They said Sindh needs a lot of water for the cultivation of wheat, and giving water to the province with a shortage of 37 per cent at such a time is an unreasonable and unjust decision.

They insisted that Sindh be given water according to its requirements so that the crops can be saved from getting affected. They pointed out that only Sindh will be harmed by the water shortage.

They lamented that most of the area has already been affected due to last year’s floods, and now that the Kharif crop cultivation is being done here, the lack of water at such a time will also affect the cultivation, which is why Irsa must withdraw its decision.