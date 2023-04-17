Sindh govt to pay Rs5m each to heirs of fallen firefighters

The Sindh government has announced a compensation of Rs5 million each for the families of the four firefighters who lost their lives recently due to the collapse of a factory building in the New Karachi Industrial Area during a firefighting operation.

The announcement was made by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday as he met the grieving families of the fallen firemen at their homes in different parts of the city.

Apart from the financial compensation, one of the heirs of each of the firefighters would get a government job, while each of the widows would continue to receive the complete salary of their respective husbands for life.

The LG minister said that the provincial government would bear all the expenses for the treatment of the firefighters who were injured in the tragic incident. He said that the government would also provide financial support to the injured firemen.

Shah said the firefighters should be regarded as national heroes and their sacrifices should always be remembered. He said the Sindh government would ensure that all proper safety gear remains available to the firefighters for their protection during emergency situations and disasters.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also met the heirs of the deceased firefighters in Karachi and gave them cheques of Rs500,000 each as compensation.