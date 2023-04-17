Call for urgent land reforms to address food insecurity

Sindh has long been plagued by a high frequency of hunger, malnutrition, poverty and other natural disasters, reads a statement issued by the Hari Welfare Association (HWA) on the eve of International Day of Peasants’ Struggles on Sunday.

In 2022 the situation concerning food security significantly deteriorated as a result of high costs for food and fuel, a drought, torrential monsoon rains, animal diseases and fewer job prospects.

HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli said in the statement that International Day of Peasants’ Struggles is an occasion to recognise and raise awareness about the rights and challenges faced by small-scale farmers, agricultural workers and rural communities around the world.

Like other peasants in the world, peasants in Sindh are facing serious issues, including food insecurity, due to many problems, but primarily the absence of land reforms in Sindh, the hegemony of a few feudal lord families on lands and the entire governance structure.

Due to its absence, there are just a few people who own land, agriculture is less productive, and wider rural and peasant groups receive minimal economic benefits. When properly carried out, land reforms can help with the problem of food insecurity in many ways.

According to Khaskheli, reforms that seek to give land to landless peasants or redistribute it to encourage equitable distribution can expand access to land for small farmers, landless peasants (sharecroppers) and marginalised groups.

Since it gives peasants the resources to cultivate crops and rear livestock for food production, access to land is a crucial component of food production.

As is the unfortunate case in Sindh, when land ownership is concentrated in the hands of a small number of wealthy people or families, it leads to landlessness and restricted access for peasants, sharecroppers and landless workers.

This in turn results in a negative impact on food security, agricultural productivity, opportunities for income and livelihood, and social justice and equity (tribal system).

The lack of land reforms in Sindh, according to Khaskheli, has also been exacerbated by the lack of effective law enforcement, the lack of infrastructure and resources, the anti-peasant but pro-landlord policy climate, and the lack of assistance for sharecroppers, small-scale landlords and peasants.

The statement also said that the Sindh Tenancy Act of 1955 is a significant piece of legislation that has never been implemented. The Act regulates the relations between landlords and tenants, and provides for the fixation and revision of fair rents, security of tenures and rights of tenants to purchase land.

The Act also includes provisions for the distribution of state-owned land to landless tenants and peasants. Khaskheli pointed out that the Sindh Land Revenue Act of 1967 governs land administration and revenue collection in the province but has always been manipulated by the powerful class to benefit feudal lords.

The Act includes provisions related to land record management, land ownership and transfer of land, and aims to streamline the land administration system to ensure transparency and fairness in land transactions.

The statement added that in every budget Sindh allocates millions of rupees to support feudal lords but peasants and sharecroppers remain without any subsidies and services announced by the government each year.

The HWA president demanded that Sindh introduce land reforms to end the miseries of rural workers, sharecroppers and other landless peasants who ensure food security for millions of peasants and rural workers in Sindh.