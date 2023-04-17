Madrasa teacher arrested for beating student

The Lyari police have arrested and registered a case against a madrasa teacher for beating a student at a seminary. District City SSP Arif Aziz said that a video circulating on social media shows Qari Wasif beating a boy, following which he was arrested.

Police said Wasif has admitted to beating his student for not learning his lesson for many days. SSP Aziz said the teacher has apologised and vowed he would not beat children in future.