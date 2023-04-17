‘Robber’ killed, three arrested in two police encounters

A suspected robber was killed and two others wounded during an alleged exchange of fire with the police in North Karachi on Sunday.

Police sources said the encounter took place near Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station when police personnel engaged in snap checking tried to intercept three suspects riding a motorcycle.

The suspects did not stop but tried to escape under the cover of fire. As the cops returned fire, one of the suspects was killed. The other two suspects were then arrested, one of whom was is an injured state.

Police seized two pistols and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. The arrested men and the body were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased robber was identified as Mithu, son of Aslam, and the injured bandit as Shahbaz, son of Nazar. The third suspect was identified as Salim Sarwar.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, the Site Super Highway Police arrested a suspect, Shahid, in an injured state after an alleged encounter near the Al-Habib Restaurant on the Super Highway. Weapons and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession. Police said the suspect’s accomplice managed to flee the scene. The injured suspect was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.