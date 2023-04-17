Five citizens shot, injured for offering resistance during mugging bids

Five people were injured by robbers for offering resistance during mugging bids in parts of the city on Sunday.

In 2023, more than 170 citizens have so far been injured by robbers during mugging attempts. A youth was shot and injured on Sunday by unidentified suspects near the Gharib Nawaz bus stop in Korangi. The victim was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 24-year-old Usman, son of Wali Ahmed.

Police said the youth was shot because he put up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered. Separately, a 45-year-old man, Sarwar, son of Ali Jan, was shot and injured by robbers on a motorcycle near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The wounded man was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In a similar incident, armed bandits shot and injured 32-year-old Tanveer, son of Nazir Hussain, for offering resistance during robbery near the Nipa flyover within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. In another incident, Shaukat Khan, 20, was injured in a firing incident near Gulshan-e-Mazdoor in Baldia Town. Police said he was shot by robbers.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old youth, Bilal, son of Ibrahim, was shot and injured for resisting a mugging bid near Sector 4D Bhutto Chowk within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case was registered and investigations are under way.