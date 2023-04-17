Political parties not budging from stance on ‘flawed’ census

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a campaign against flaws in the ongoing census drive.

The party plans to hold protest camps and organise a door-to-door mass contact drive after Eid to raise awareness about what it said injustice being meted out to the city in the name of the census.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman revealed details of the campaign at a press conference on Sunday at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s headquarters in the city. He said both the federal and Sindh governments were responsible for the massive mismanagement and flaws in the census process.

Detailing the protest drive, he said, the JI would set up a protest camp outside the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics office in Karachi on Monday. He added that a door-to-door mass contact campaign would be launched after Eid and a large march would be taken out on Sharea Faisal on April 30.

The JI had already launched a web portal to record the issues pertaining to the census, he said, adding that during the mass contact segment of the drive, people would be encouraged to submit their complaints on the web portal.

He demanded that Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal visit Karachi and examine the situation on the ground in order to resolve the issues by taking concrete steps. The JI leader reiterated his demand for providing the people with access to the census data in order to bring transparency to the process.

Rejecting any monitoring committee comprising a handful of chosen ministers, Rehman demanded that the government constitute a committee of all the stakeholders’ representatives to oversee and examine the entire counting process of houses and people.

He quoted some media reports as saying that the population of Karachi had been shown as 15 million instead of more than 30 million, compared to over 50.3 million in interior areas of the province. He said that such type of injustice and agenda-based manipulation of statistics would not be tolerated at any cost.

‘Conspiracy’

The population of Karachi had been growing rapidly until the 1970s, but after that, the city’s population growth was pushed back in all the censuses. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made this remark while addressing an Iftar Dinner in Federal B Area on Sunday.

He said that we were living in an unfortunate state that could not even enumerate its people properly. He alleged that specific ethnic groups were being intentionally targeted to show them less than others.

Dr Siddiqui said the country had been targeting those who played their role in its freedom. The world believed that Karachi was among the three biggest cities in the world, he claimed, adding that the rulers were not ready to acknowledge the strength of the city.

He said that the conspiratorial elements were engaged in a conspiracy to prove that Karachi was the second largest city of Pakistan, but such elements would not succeed. It was the right of every citizen to get themselves enumerated in the census, the MQM-P chief asserted.

He was of the view that in the recent census, injustice was being done on the basis of prejudice. Currently, Pakistan was not only suffering from an economic and political crisis, but also from a serious judicial and legal crisis, he added. The MQM-P had vigorously fought the case of urban areas of Sindh at all levels, he said, adding that a declared war had been waged on Karachi in the census.

Forty-five thousand multi-storey buildings in Karachi had not yet been counted, he claimed. The government had also accepted this MQM-P’s stance, he added. He, however, said that all the institutions were on the same page against Karachi and the citizens of urban Sindh.

He made it clear that for the MQM-P, Pakistan was not a piece of land, but an ideology. Meanwhile, MQM-P Deputy Convener Khwaja Izharul Hassan while addressing an Iftar dinner in Lyari said the party was being criticised for sending Imran Khan’s government packing. He added that Khan had, however, promised that he would give 10 million jobs but he instead fired thousands of workers from the Steel Mills and Karachi Port.

He remarked that Khan chose Toshakhana for himself while Langarkhana for us. He said the critics of the MQM-P also alleged that the party enjoyed being in the governments but remained unable to resolve important public issues. Responding to such criticism, he said the critics of the MQM-P should remember that early census was being conducted on the MQM-P’s demand.