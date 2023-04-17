Two cops among four held as two kidnapped youths recovered from police station

Following the recovery of kidnapped men from a police station in District Central in the last week of March, some other officials of the Karachi police have been found involved in another case of kidnapping for ransom.

This time, two kidnapped youths have been recovered from the Shah Latif police station. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies on Sunday raided the Shah Latif Town police station where they recovered the two youths who had been kidnapped for ransom.

The youths, Asad and Arman, were abducted from Zakaria Goth. Initially, the kidnappers demanded Rs5 million in ransom for their release, but later a deal was settled for Rs1 million. The AVCC police arrested four suspects, including two policemen, during the raid. A case has been registered against them while search for another suspect, who happens to be the incharge of a special party of Malir Division police, is under way.

The Shah Latif SHO denied his involvement in the kidnapping of the two youths. He has, however, been suspended and the District Malir SSP has initiated an inquiry to ascertain how the abducted youths were brought and kept at the Shah Latif police station.

“I have no link with the kidnapping,” the suspended Shah Latif SHO, Malik Mazhar Iqbal Awan, said as he spoke to The News. “Those who were involved in the kidnapping have been arrested and a case against them registered.”

The officer added that a total of five suspects had arrived to collect the ransom money, of whom four had been arrested and the fifth had managed to escape. He said that among the arrested persons were two policemen of a special police party of the Malir division and their incharge Sub-Inspector Shahid, who was involved in the case, was yet to be arrested.

According to the AVCC police, after they came to know about the kidnappings, they started search for the abductors on technical grounds with the help of calls made by the kidnappers to the families of the abducted youths.

The abductors first called the families to Quaidabad and then to Shah Latif Town for the collection of ransom. As soon as the four suspects received the ransom money, the AVCC police took them into custody.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that the hostages had been kept in a room of the Shah Latif Town police station. The youths were kidnapped by a private party of the SHO who claimed that they were kept in the police station by a special team of the Malir police. “Neither did my mobile van go to pick up anyone nor did I know about any kidnapping,” he said.

Following the recovery of the kidnapped men from the police station, the Malir SSP suspended the Shah Latif SHO. “I am carrying out the inquiry of the incident myself and departmental action is being taken against the officials involved and a case will also be registered against those responsible for abducting the youths and facilitating their abduction,” the SSP said.

A total of three cases have been registered against the suspects involved in the abductions on the state’s complaint. Earlier, in the last week of March, the SHOs of the North Nazimabad and Hyderi police stations were suspended after three abducted friends were recovered from the North Nazimabad police station,

A case was registered against police personnel and others on the complaint of relatives of the abducted citizens. The FIR read that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs5 million for the release of the three men. It also read that the kidnappers asked the complainant to come to different areas along with the ransom money and lastly they asked him to come to the North Nazimabad police station.