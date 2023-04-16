Two labourers killed in cylinder explosion at Baldia Town shop

Two workers killed in an explosion at a cylinder shop in Madina Colony area of Baldia Town.

The cylinders were being unloaded in the shop when the explosion occurred. The police took a shop owner, namely Adal Khan. Police said that there was a loud explosion at the cylinder shop located at Baldia Town's 24 Ki Market within the limits of Madina Colony police station.

As a result of which two laborers working there died on the spot. The sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard far away. Following the incident, police and volunteers of the welfare organisations reached the spot and transported the bodies to the hospital.

According to SHO Imdad Ali, cylinders were being unloaded at the shop and for this two workers were called from Maripur Greeks who were unloading cylinders at the shop when suddenly one of the cylinders fell and exploded with a loud explosion.

He said that the deceased persons were identified as Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Rafiq. Police have arrested the owner of the cylinders shop, namely Adal Khan.