PPP afraid of JI’s imminent victory in LG by-polls, says Naeem

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is afraid of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) imminent victory in the local government by-elections to be held on May 7 in 11 union committees (UC) of the city.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Saturday while addressing a public Iftar event held in New Karachi UC 13. He said the PPP was desperately trying to install a Jiyala mayor in Karachi but it also wanted to dodge the by-elections.

He alleged that the PPP had been making all-out efforts to snatch the JI's seats through naked post-poll rigging just to increase its numbers in order to continue the saga of corruption.

He appealed to the people of Karachi to come forward in large numbers on May 7 to vote for the JI for the sake of the future of Karachi.

The people of Karachi would not allow the feudal lords in the PPP to turn the megacity into their Autaq or outpost, Rehman said.

He added that once the city of lights had now turned into a city of garbage and problems. The broken network of roads, acute shortage of water, electricity and other facilities were narrating the saga of the PPP's incompetency and corruption, he remarked.

Talking about the ongoing enumeration process, the JI leader that PPP had influenced the census with the help of district management and administration. He maintained that the population of Karachi was understated under a designed conspiracy in order to usurp the rights of the city and its residents.

Not only tens of thousands of households in several areas were not counted but also the enumeration process was skipped in high-rise buildings as well as flats in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other areas, he alleged.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had notified the flawed results of the 2017 census on the promise of a new census. However, he said, the people of Karachi had once again been betrayed in the name of digital census.

A day earlier, Rehman called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to discuss the issues of Karachi. He and the governor resolved to work together and jointly raise concern over the electricity, gas, water, and security woes of the people of Karachi.

Tessori told the media that he was under an obligation to help resolve the acute sufferings of the people on account of problems related to water, gas, electricity and street crime.