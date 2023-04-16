Plea for fresh delimitations in West, Keamari districts dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition seeking fresh delimitation of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in the West and Keamari districts of Karachi as not maintainable.

Mohammad Ashraf submitted in the petition that a fresh exercise of delimitation should be carried out for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies falling within the jurisdictions of the West and Keamari districts because the existing delimitation was not made keeping in view the population criteria.

An SHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed observed that the petitioner raised no objection during the time when the relevant proceedings were being carried out in terms of Section 21 of the Election Act 2017.

The court observed that the petitioner has now sought to advance a challenge on the basis of Section 22 of the Act, which relates to the power of the Election Commission of Pakistan to make such alterations or modifications as may be deemed necessary.

The court observed that the section does not envisage the exercise being revisited at the whim or behest of any particular individual.

The court observed that no plausible explanation has been advanced as to why the petitioner failed to raise any objection during the relevant period. The court observed that the petition is found to be misconceived and stands dismissed accordingly.

Street crime

The SHC also dismissed a petition seeking the issuance of orders to the provincial police chief and other police officers to make efforts to control street crime incidents in the city.

The court observed that prima facie, it is a public-interest petition, which is not maintainable in court. The court observed that in any event, the Sindh IGP has already taken measures to control street crime, so such petition is not maintainable.

Death sentence

The SHC on Friday dismissed the appeal of a man filed against his death sentence in a murder case.

Juman was sentenced to death by an additional district and sessions court Thatta for murdering Ali Anwar Chandio on October 1, 2018.

According to the prosecution, the appellant had a dispute with the deceased over a motorcycle accident and he killed him with his double barrel gun.

A counsel for the appellant submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case and no independent witness including the owner of the hotel where the incident took place was examined. The counsel argued that interested witnesses were examined whose evidence could not be relied upon to prove the guilt.

He submitted that the crime weapon was foisted upon the appellant and requested the high court to set aside the trial court order.

An additional prosecutor general submitted that the evidence of eyewitnesses could be safely relied upon who saw the appellant committing the murder. He said the weapon also matched the empty shells that were seized from the crime scene.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing the arguments of the counsel observed that the prosecution’s evidence of eyewitnesses was supported by the medical evidence and reports. The bench observed that the crime weapon was recovered from the appellant on his pointation and the motive behind the murder had been asserted in the FIR and proved throughout in the evidence as the appellant and the deceased man had disputed over a motorcycle accident.

The SHC observed that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellant beyond any reasonable doubt and it was a fit case to hand down death sentence for deterrence. The SHC upheld the death sentence handed down to the appellant and dismissed his appeal.