58 traders fined for profiteering

The Karachi administration while continuing its campaign against profiteers and hoarders imposed a fine of over Rs200,000 on 58 profiteers on Saturday.
Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon has directed the deputy commissioners of the city to take strict action against the profiteers and implement the official price list of the government.
He also directed his subordinates to listen to the complaints and problems of the residents of Karachi and resolve them.
He also appealed to the people to register their complaints on the Commissioner Karachi Control Room against the profiteering and profiteers.
A large number of traders are fined on a daily basis for violating the official price list of essential items during the holy month of Ramazan.
