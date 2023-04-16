Gabol Town factory case registered against owner, tenants

In the aftermath of the deaths of four firefighters during the cooling process after a massive fire was put out at a factory in New Karachi Industrial Area, the police have registered a case against the factory owner and tenants.

In the FIR, registered at the behest of state, Sub-Inspector Saqlain Awan lodged a complaint, saying that when he and the SHO reached the bedsheet manufacturing factory located in Gadap Town, a fire was flaring up.

There was neither any exit door and nor any fire extinguishers in the factory. According to the case, there was an excess stock in the affected factory, and government and private workers were affected and tankers were damaged in the incident.

Four firefighters were killed and 11 firefighters among 13 other people were injured after the factory building that was damaged in a massive fire on Wednesday night collapsed during the cooling process in the early hours of Thursday.

The firefighters who lost their lives were identified as Mohsin Sharif, 40, Khalid Shahzad, 40, Sohail, 35, and Afzal, 55. The injured were identified as Nadeem, Arif, Abbas, Abdul Hakeem, Amanullah, Rehan, Abdullah Baig, Nadeem Hashim, Muhammad Riaz, Shoaib, Ijaz Kazim, Arif Ali and Raheem.

The families of the victims claimed that the firefighters had not been provided even with the basic equipment required for a firefighting operation, including the firefighter uniform.

On Friday, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced compensation of Rs500,000 each to the bereaved families of the firefighters who recently lost their lives in the line of duty while participating in a firefighting operation at a factory in Karachi.

He made the announcement to this effect while visiting families of the martyred firefighters in Karachi.

Tessori met Muhammad Altaf, brother of martyred fireman Mohsin Sharif, in the Sohrab Goth area. He then went to Jamia Millia Road and met Muhammad Emad, son of fallen firefighter Khalid Shahzad. After then, the governor went to Shah Faisal Colony to meet Muhammad Bilal, son of fallen fireman Muhammad Afzal.

During the visits, Tessori prayed for the departed souls. He maintained that he fully stood with the bereaved families to share their grief and suffering.

He said the doors of the Governor House were open to the members of the deceased families till the time he remained as the governor. He added that all the service-related dues of the martyred firefighters would soon be paid by the government.

He said the process would be accelerated to offer government jobs to the eligible members of the bereaved families under the deceased quota.

He invited the male members of the bereaved families to come to the Governor House for offering Eid prayers with him.