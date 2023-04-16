Three ‘notorious vehicle thieves’ arrested in raid

Personnel of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Saturday arrested three alleged car thieves, including one with injuries.

Officials said the AVLC were busy in tracking vehicle lifters when they were tipped off that notorious vehicle thieves were present in the Civil Lines area.

Responding to information, police conducted a raid, and on seeing them closing in, the suspects opened fire. The cops retaliated and after the encounter arrested three suspects, including one with injuries. The raiding team recovered a motorcycle which was a stolen property of the Sir Syed police station and pistols from their possession. The suspects were identified as Anas Khan injured, Amjad Khan and Gul Muhammad.

The officials said the injured suspect was wanted by the AVLC in several cases of snatching and theft of motorcycles from Karachi. The suspects were alleged to be habitual criminals and wanted in several cases. Amjad Khan was arrested in the past and served time in jail.