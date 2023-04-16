Growing burden of sick children: ChildLife to hire more consultants

Emergency rooms in government hospitals of Sindh and other locations managed by the ChildLife Foundation need more FCPS-qualified paediatric doctors as patients continue to increase due to excellent service delivery.

Despite advertising the openings multiple times, some positions are still vacant.

“We have already hired more than 300 doctors in ERs locally, but we need more FCPS paediatric doctors in all ERs to deliver quality treatment to an ever-increasing patient flow,” said a spokesman for the ChildLife Foundation.

“In our effort to provide children of Sindh and other locations best possible care, we hope that FCPS paeds doctors will apply to fill the vacancies,” said a spokesman for ChildLife. He elaborated that preference would be given to local candidates.

It is pertinent to mention that ChildLife is operating ERs in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad, besides 120 telemedicine centres in public sector hospitals, which have treated five million children so far. ChildLife aims to provide free-of-cost, quality emergency treatment, 24x7 to children.