Four suspects held in ex-police officer’s son’s murder case

HYDERABAD: Four men who had allegedly killed the son of a former police officer in Qasimabad’s Naseem Nangar area earlier this week were arrested on Saturday.

The gruesome incident took place on Wednesday night when Naveed Jamali, the son of a retired anti-corruption police officer, was shot dead while he was sitting in a street with a friend in Naseem Nagar’s Phase 2.

SP Alina Rajpar told a press conference at the Hyderabad police headquarters on Saturday that after the incident, SSP Amjad Shaikh had assigned the task of solving the murder of Jamali. Inspector Ayaz Khero arrested the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and intercepted information, she added.

The Cantonment SP said that two pistols were seized at the time of the arrests of Ali Imam Chandio, Waris Chandio, Waheed Ali Qadir, and Amirullah Rahu.

She further said that the four had said in a statement that Ali Imam Chandio had been quarrelling with the victim for a long time.

The suspects said Jamali had been living in Naseem Nangar ‘s Phase 2 until some time ago, before shifting to Karachi. He used to sit in a street in his old neighbourhood, which he was forbidden to do by them, but he did not stop the practice.

On Wednesday night, Jamali came and was sitting in the street when Imam Ali arrived and told him to go away. Soon Imam Ali’s three friends also appeared in a car. Then one of them took out a pistol from a car and shot Jamali. The suspects then fled the scene.