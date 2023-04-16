‘Volunteers deployed to ensure traffic flow’

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last days of Ramazan, many traffic volunteers have also been appointed by the city administration at markets and other busy places of the city.
District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed said this while inspecting the road carpeting work in Martin Quarters Union Committee 13.
The DMC East administrator said he was working for the betterment of the road network in the district. However, he asked the residents of the area to also take the responsibility for preservation of roads and ensure their monitoring so that they were not damaged. He lamented that often after a road was constructed, people would dig it up to construct speed breakers or for other purposes.
Two workers killed in an explosion at a cylinder shop in Madina Colony area of Baldia Town.The cylinders were being...
The Pakistan Peoples Party is afraid of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s imminent victory in the local government...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking fresh delimitation of national and provincial assemblies’...
A case has been registered against a man and his son at the New Town police station for misbehaving towards a traffic...
Two alleged thieves who stole a car’s panel near Azizabad’s Morr Park was shot dead by a citizen on Saturday.The...
Rizvia police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a citizen for ransom in District Central of...