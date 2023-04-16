‘Volunteers deployed to ensure traffic flow’

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last days of Ramazan, many traffic volunteers have also been appointed by the city administration at markets and other busy places of the city.

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed said this while inspecting the road carpeting work in Martin Quarters Union Committee 13.

The DMC East administrator said he was working for the betterment of the road network in the district. However, he asked the residents of the area to also take the responsibility for preservation of roads and ensure their monitoring so that they were not damaged. He lamented that often after a road was constructed, people would dig it up to construct speed breakers or for other purposes.