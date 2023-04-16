Notification for recovery of fee to store rectified spirit set aside

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has set aside the excise department’s notification with regard to the levy and recovery of the fee for storing rectified spirit in private bonded warehouses with effect from July 1, 2014.

Several sugar mills have assailed the excise & taxation department’s notification for the levying and recovery of fees for storing rectified spirit in private bonded warehouses situated in the designated areas and licensed under the Sindh Abkari Act 1878.

The petitioners submitted that they were engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling sugar molasses and allied by-products. They submitted that they have their respective private contracts with private bonded warehouses for the storage of one of the by-products, which is rectified spirit or primary alcohol.

They submitted that the excise & taxation department has issued licences in this regard, and the storage charges are being paid to the private bonded warehouses.

Their counsel submitted that the excise department could not levy fee for the storage of rectified spirit within the frame of sections 19A and 35A of the Abkari Act 1878 because the purpose of Section 19A is only to carry forward the object of Section 19.

The petitioners submitted that it is beyond comprehension that such storage fee could be levied by the director general of the excise, taxation & narcotics department within the frame of the Abkari Act, particularly sections 19A and 35A.

The additional advocate general relied upon the terms and conditions of the licence, which regulates the sale of rectified spirit. He submitted that the licence condition sets the obligation of the licensee to pay such fee as may from time to time be prescribed by the DG under the Act.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Agha Faisal observed that Section 19A of the Act regulates the manner of payment of the identified duty that is imposed under Section 19 of the Act.

The court observed that the impugned levy is not the duty, and Section 19A does not permit the imposition of storage fee in respect of goods stored in a private bonded warehouse, while the remote possibility of quid pro quo also erodes.

The court observed that unless a parent statute provides such levy, the rules by way of subordinate legislation cannot be legitimised. The court observed that the concept of subordinate legislation by way of rules is to toe the object of the main statute and not to collide with the scheme of law.

The court observed that subordinate rules, even if conceived to be available, could only function in conformity with the main statute in order to give effect to the statutory provisions, which is not the case in hand.

The court observed that the excise department perhaps appears to have misinterpreted the provisions, i.e. the charging provision in Section 19 and the collection mechanism as explained in Section 19A.

The court observed that since the collection mechanism in terms of the purported notification and the summary is beyond comprehension of the main statute, such would yield in favour of principal law.

The court declared that the impugned notification of the excise & taxation department issued on July 8, 2014, with regard to the levy and recovery of fee for storing rectified spirit in private bonded warehouses is without jurisdiction and hence had no legal effect.