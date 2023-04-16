Toni&Guy opens branch on Tipu Sultan Road

The British deputy high commissioner inaugurated the Toni&Guy salon’s KDA Branch on Tipu Sultan Road on Saturday afternoon.

The owner of the saloon, Saeeda Mandviwalla, said on the occasion that it took her four-and-a-half months to construct the salon. She added that the salon had been opened for the people of the Tipu Sultan Road area.

The salon offers all hair and skin services, including facial, massage, manicure, pedicure, hair colour, and blow jobs for men’s beard.

The place is a unisex saloon. “It’s a place where you can bring your family,” she said, adding that even children could come as people could have a ‘chill time’ at the saloon.

At a time, 15 to 16 customers can be catered at the salon where an appointment system is in place.

As for the staff, Saeeda said, they were all trained. “They are trained with us, they are trained with our brand online. We test them, once they are tested and verified we pick them up and get my approval and I need to know they are good enough,” she explained.

As for the prices, she said, they were offering competitive rates. She said the inflation had gone high recently, whereas most of their products were imported and there was also an import ban. She added that because of the price hike, running the business had become challenging.

The salon offers various categories. Their clientele can opt for a junior stylists, which is economical. There are different rates for senior and top stylist rates. “Customers have a choice. Working class can be catered,” the owner said.

The Toni&Guy has branches in KDA, Dolmen Mall, Clifton Block II and Bukhari Commercial in Karachi. The salon has one branch in Multan as well.