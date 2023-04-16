SHRD seeks stern action against Jirga organisers in Leela Meghwar case

The fact-finding committee constituted by the Sindh Human Rights Department (SHRD) has submitted its report on the holding of a Jirga by Tharparkar district’s influential people in a bid to get released a man convicted in the Leela Meghwar rape and forced suicide case, recommending stern action against the Jirga organisers and immediate police security for the victim’s family.

A few years ago, Leela Meghwar, 16, committed suicide after being sexually assaulted and getting pregnant in a remote village of the Diplo tehsil. In September 2021, a court in Mithi sentenced the accused Koonpji Thakur to 24 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs9.5 million after he was found guilty of rape, abortion and forcing suicide.

In February this year, there were media reports that a jirga was organised by influential people to save Thakur by forcing the family to pardon him. During the Jirga, the victim’s family was allegedly forced to forgive the convict.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar Valasai took notice of these reports and constituted a three-member fact-finding committee, headed by Kashif Bajeer Advocate, and comprising Peeral Mari Advocate and Noorjahan Ghelaro as members.

The committee met the victim’s family, residents of the village, officials and journalists, reviewed the documents and evidence related to the Leela Meghwar case, and submitted its eight-page report to the Sindh Human Rights Department.

The committee, while confirming the holding of Jirga, has recommended that in view of the ban on Jirgas in the province and the act of rape being a non-compoundable offence in anti-rape laws, action should be taken against those who violated the law by taking such a step. It has pleaded the SHRC to appoint its judicial member to further investigate the case.

In the report, the committee has stated that the convict belongs to an influential family, while the family members of the deceased are daily-wage labourers.

It has recommended that the inspector general of the police provide security to the victim’s family and its community to address the sense of insecurity, saying that it is necessary to provide police security to the victim’s family, who were warned to drop the case.

The report says that after the court sentenced the accused, one of the deceased’s brothers, Jhaman Meghwar, committed suicide in suspicious circumstances, so it is necessary to reinvestigate the matter.

The committee, referring to the postmortem report submitted to the court, pointed out that after being sexually assaulted, the girl was six-months pregnant.