Three boys arrested for reckless racing

The Liaquatabad division police have arrested three youngsters involved in motorcycle racing on roads of the city.

Officials said a video of motorcycle racing had gone viral on social media where some youngsters were seen racing recklessly and claiming it to be a death game of racing on the Liaquatabad bridge.

Acting on the footage, police laid a trap on the bridge and arrested the boys who used to perform stunts while recklessly driving motorcycles from the Liaquatabad bridge till Sohrab Goth.

Such dangerous games also occasionally result in deaths and injuries. During Ramazan, such races are usually held after Sehri.

The arrests were made by the Liaquatabad Division ASP and his team in the early hours of Friday. Police also seized the motorcycles of the mischievous youths.

Ths ASP requested the people, especially parents, to keep an eye on their young sons so that they could not only be saved from deaths and injuries but also be protected from legal action.

The arrested boys have been identified as Muhammad Hussain, Shariq and Usama.