CITY PULSE

Convergence II

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Anwar, Asif Kasi, Ayesha Shariff, Ayesha Siddiqui, Azhar ul Haq Khan, Farah Yusuf Ali, Farooque Ali, Isra Noman, Kashif Ahmed, M Abdul, Mahrukh Bajwa, Mahnoor Tariq, Maaz Jaan, Ozair Bin Mansoor, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sadia Rathore, Sameeta Ahmed, Sehr Yaqoob, Shahzad Zar, Shiza Naeem and Syed Jeem. Titled ‘Convergence II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 21. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Islam and Modernism

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rasheed Araeen. Titled ‘Islam and Modernism’, the show will run at the gallery until April 20. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Zikr Volume II

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by artists from across Pakistan. Titled ‘Zikr Volume II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 20. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Potpourri

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul Muhammad, Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Abida Dahri, Affan Baghpati, Agha Jandan, Ali Abbas Syed, Alia Bilgrami, Aliza Ghaffar, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Arshad Faruqui, Arzoo Binte Azaad, Awais Naqvi, Ayesha Shariff, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Bilal Khalid, David Alesworth, Faizan Naveed, Farrukh Adnan, Fatima Saeed, Hamza Qazi, Hassan Qureshi, Imran Ahmad, Inshal Tahir, Irfan Gul Dahri, Jamil Baloch, Kamil Khan Mumtaz, Karim Ahmed Khan, Maryam Baniasadi, Masood A Khan, Mehreen Khalid, Mifra Sajjad, Muhammad Ashraf, Muneeb Aaqib, Nabahat Lotia, Nafisa Saifuddin, Naiza Khan, Naveed Sadiq, Noor Ali Chagani, Noreen Ali, Omar Kasmani, Rabeya Jalil, Rabia Ali, Samina Quraeshi, Shaheera Aslam, Shanzay Subzwari, Shaukat Ali, Shazia Zuberi, Sheema Zain, Shiblee Munir, Sohail Zuberi, Sumaira Tazeen, Umaina Khan, Usman Ghauri, Uzma Sultan, Zara Asgher and Zarina Khan. Titled ‘Potpourri’, the show

will run at the gallery until April 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.