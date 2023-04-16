Sindh govt should not be blamed for flawed census: Waqar Mehdi

The Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reservations about the preliminary results of the 7th Population and Housing Census conducted in the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister and Senator Waqar Mehdi while talking to media persons on Saturday after attending an Iftar reception in the Shanti Nagar area of District East.

He cautioned the federal authorities concerned against unduly blaming the provincial government for again conducting a flawed census campaign.

Mehdi, who is also the Sindh PPP general secretary, said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was solely responsible for conducting the census campaign in a fair and accurate manner.

He mentioned that the PPP not just raised the issue of the census in the Senate but also convened a multi-party conference on the issue to ensure that the population of Karachi and the rest of Sindh was properly counted.

He said the PBS should not unduly blame the provincial government for its failure to properly conduct a house-to-house census drive.

The aide to the Sindh CM said that reservations of the concerned quarters about the census campaign should be duly resolved by the federal authorities concerned as every person living in Sindh should be duly enumerated by the census staff.

He mentioned that the PPP’s Sindh government had completed a record number of development works in Karachi and that was why the people of the city had reposed confidence in the party’s candidates in the latest local government polls.

The next mayor of Karachi would belong to the PPP and would implement the vision of the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to transform Karachi into a modern city with the availability of the best civic infrastructure, Mehdi said.

MQM-P’s criticism

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has asked why the federal government needs the MQM-P’s support if it cannot even enumerate the people of Karachi in a transparent manner.

Addressing an Iftar dinner in Gulbahar on Saturday, he said that bills of Karachi's slums were collected from other tax-paying citizens of the city. He said the elite class of the country had pushed the MQM-P against the wall and the party was not being given the opportunity to talk for the survival of Pakistan.

The MQM-P chief said the census results were showing that whereas, the population of Karachi had deceased, the number of people in the rural areas of Malir has increased by 22 per cent. Through this census, a war is being waged against the citizens of Sindh, he said, adding that the census had not been done in high-rise buildings of Karachi.

He opined that the current government was also of the view that the slums in Karachi had not been enumerated. The injustice to the urban areas of Sindh had been continuing for the last 72 years and undermining a nation was a global crime, he remarked.

Dr Siddiqui said that in Karachi, wheat was supplied for 35 million people. He asked if the people of Karachi was not 35 million, for whom that much amount of wheat came to the city.

He remarked that Pakistan was passing through a critical moment as it was surrounded by economic, political, constitutional and legal crises.

Meanwhile, while addressing an Iftar dinner in Orangi Town, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said the party had held more than 40 meetings with the prime minister, Sindh chief minister and senior officials on the issues of Karachi.

If Karachi’s population was reduced to the size of Orangi Town, how things would be resolved, he asked.

Kamal said the census was the MQM-P’s red line as the party considered it to be an issue of life and death. “This time we have kept a strong guard and will not allow theft of our rights,” he said. He claimed that the party would prove with all the evidence that the latest census was a fraud.

He maintained that MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari wrote a letter to the National Database and Registration Authority and asked for the number of registered persons having an address of Karachi.

In the NADRA database, 19 million people had identity cards of Karachi and apart from them, several million people did not have permanent addresses of Karachi but they were permanent residents of the city, Kamal said.