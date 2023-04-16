Sindh govt again writes to ECP to fill reserved seats in local bodies

The Sindh government has again written to the Election Commission of Pakistan urging it to fill the reserved seats in the local government agencies of the province.

The correspondence to this effect has been sent to the Provincial Election Commissioner in Sindh by the provincial local government, housing and town planning department.

The correspondence did mention that the by-elections to fill the vacant seats in the local government agencies in the province would now be held on May 7, 2023, instead of April 18.

The Sindh local government department wrote in the letter that after filling the reserved seats, elections should be held as soon as possible to elect mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen to head the municipal agencies in the province.

The letter mentioned that holding these elections would allow the elected local government representatives to formally assume their offices and start working to serve the people of Sindh without any further delay.The provincial govt earlier also wrote a similar letter to the ECP.