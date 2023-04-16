Environment tribunal allows Malir Expressway’s construction to continue

The Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal on Saturday disposed of an appeal challenging the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval accorded to the Malir Expressway project by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

The tribunal headed by Justice (retd) Nisar Ahmed Shaikh allowed M/s Malir Expressway Private Limited to continue construction work on the project. It ordered formation of a committee to oversee the project and ensure no environmental damage was caused by it.

The Malir Expressway, as per its EIA report, is a 30-kilometre-long corridor connecting Defence Housing Authority (DHA) with the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway. The project starts right from the Jam Sadiq Bridge on Korangi Road and runs along the right bank of the Malir River, ending near DHA City outside Karachi.

The tribunal had reserved its verdict after hearing lengthy arguments on the issuance of the EIA for the project.

Advocate Zubair Abro contended that the EIA approval for the project was granted by a deputy director of Sepa without lawful authority and mandate, adding that the approval was granted without consultation with an advisory committee constituted under the section 5(6) of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, which could serve as a ground for setting aside an EIA approval in the light of a Supreme Court judgment.

He said Sepa Director General Naeem Mughal issued a "fresh" EIA report of the project after the plea was filed. Moreover, he claimed the construction work on the Malir Expressway had started prior to obtaining Sepa's approval. The tribunal was requested to set aside the EIA approval for the project.

On the other hand, Ravi Pinjani, the counsel for the private firm formed by the Sindh government to undertake the project, argued that the EIA approval was granted in accordance with the relevant laws, questioning the appellants' locus standi to challenge the approval.

He said the appellants didn't point out what environmental damage the project would cause as their objections were mainly of procedural nature. He was of the view that the corridor would help reduce the vehicles' travel time by at least an hour, meaning low fuel consumption and reduced smoke emissions.

The appellants stated that Sepa granted the EIA approval to the Malir Expressway in violation of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014 and Sepa (Environmental Review of IEE and EIA) Regulations, 2014. The proponent firm of the project had filed an EIA report with Sepa for its review and decision in October, 2021, after which a public hearing was held on March 9, 2022, they added.

They stated that they attended the EIA hearing and raised objections to the EIA report but Sepa paid no heed to them.