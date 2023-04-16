Religious scholars asked to play role in eliminating social evils

BANNU: Ulema and Religious scholars can play a key role eliminating social evils like aerial firing, one-wheeling on bikes, and drug addiction, particularly the fast spreading menace of ice addiction.

This was stated by Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat Khel at an Iftar party held for religious scholars of Bannu at the Commissioner House. Besides Ulema, Commander 116 Brigade Brig Mohammad Tayyeb also participated in the Iftar party.

On the occasion, the participants agreed to eliminate social evils from society through mutual efforts.

They said divisional and district administration, Pakistan Army, police, Ulema, and people should make joint efforts to put an end to social evils. Parwaiz Sabat Khel said that hundred percent success in the ongoing anti-polio campaign can be possible if religious scholars educate people in this regard.

The commissioner said that some measures had already been taken to curb various social evils.

Brig Muhammad Tayyeb highlighted the fundamental role of religious scholars in society and said that people of all schools of thought should unite to root out the evils and promote social harmony.

He asked the Ulema to contact him if they need his assistance on any issue. The commissioner thanked the participants of the party and said that he was glad to have an open discussion with Ulema for playing their role against social evils. On the occasion, the participants said there was need to establish liaison between religious scholars of various schools of thought and the divisional and district administrations and other institutions.

The Ulema also thanked the officials for organising an event for them and invited the commissioner and Commander 116 Brigade along with other officials to visit mosques and madrassas.

On the occasion, collective prayers were offered for the prosperity of Bannu Division and sovereignty of the country.