COP28 head advocates accessible global climate finance

SAPPORO, Japan: Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 climate talks, called on Saturday for “available, accessible and affordable” finance for the developing economies most vulnerable to the destructive impacts of a warming planet.

Al Jaber, who is also head of the United Arab Emirates’ national oil company, said he had urged G7 climate and environment ministers meeting in Japan this weekend to prioritise support for poorer countries.

“The time has come for us to provide a fair deal for the Global South, especially when it comes to climate finance,” he told AFP on the sidelines of the G7 talks in Sapporo.

“I’m fine with raising ambitions, even going for more ambitious plans and programmes” to fight global warming, he said.

However, to boost trust worldwide “this needs to be equipped and coupled and supported with real, pragmatic, actionable plans enabled by finance that is available, accessible and affordable”.

The choice of Al Jaber, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to head December’s COP28 UN climate change conference in Dubai has angered activists who fear it will hold back progress on reducing emissions.

Al Jaber, 49, is also the UAE’s minister for industry and advanced technology and founded the government-owned renewable energy company Masdar.