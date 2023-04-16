Modi hid facts about Pulwama attack for political gains: IIOJK ex-governor

Ag Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of paramilitary troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in February 2019, a former governor of the disputed region has said.

Satya Pal Malik also told an Indian outlet in an interview that he had immediately realised that Modi wanted to use the attack to blame Pakistan for the benefit of his government and BJP.

Malik also slammed corruption under Modi’s watch. “I can safely say the PM has no real problem with corruption,” he said.

Malik was the governor during the Pulwama attack and the scrapping of Article 370 in August that year. He said the Indian prime minister was ill-informed and ignorant about Kashmir and that Modi had told him not to speak about the home ministry’s lapses, which led to the devastating incident.

Malik revealed that the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama was the result of incompetence and carelessness by the Indian system, specifically the CRPF and home ministry. He gave details of how the CRPF had asked for aircraft to transport its personnel but was refused by the home ministry.

More importantly, he said, all of the lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside the Corbett Park shortly after the attack. He said the prime minister had told him to keep quiet about it.

Malik said that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also told him to keep quiet. He said he had immediately realised that the intention was to put the blame on Pakistan and derive electoral benefit for the government and BJP.

He said that there was a grave intelligence failure in the Pulwama incident because the car carrying 300 kilograms of RDX explosives had allegedly come from across the border but was travelling around the roads and villages of IIOJ&K for 10-15 days without being detected and without anyone knowing.

He also detailed why he did not let Mehbooba Mufti form a new government even though she claimed a majority of 56 in the 87-member assembly and why he chose instead to dissolve the assembly in November 2018.

At one point, he accused Mehbooba Mufti of lying, saying that the parties whose support she was claiming such as the National Conference were separately telling him to dissolve the assembly because they feared horse-trading.