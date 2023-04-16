Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre for the next 15 days, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Saturday.
In a statement, the Finance Division said the rationale behind the hike in the price of petroleum products was the “increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation”.
Petrol’s price has been increased to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel and light diesel oil rates will remain stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively, the statement from the Finance Division read. However, an increase of Rs5.78 per litre has been made to the price of kerosene oil, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.
ECP Secretary Umar Hayat Khan says the governments were placed following the Constitution
ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Supreme Court is blamed for intruding into the domains...
SAPPORO, Japan: Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 climate talks, called on Saturday for “available, accessible...
Pakistan lead series 2-0 after winning first T20I by 88 runs at same venue
Ag AgenciesNEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the Pulwama terror...
RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in an...