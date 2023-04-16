Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

An employer of a petrol pump fills the fuel tank of a bike in Karachi, on March 17, 2023. — TheNews

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre for the next 15 days, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Saturday.

In a statement, the Finance Division said the rationale behind the hike in the price of petroleum products was the “increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation”.

Petrol’s price has been increased to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel and light diesel oil rates will remain stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively, the statement from the Finance Division read. However, an increase of Rs5.78 per litre has been made to the price of kerosene oil, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.