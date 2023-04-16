Cop on polio duty attacked in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop escorting a polio team on Saturday came under fire from three armed men in Nowshera Kalan, however, he escaped unhurt in the attack.

Reporting the incident, the cop Muzammil said that he was escorting a woman polio worker, who was administering oral polio vaccine to the children, when three armed men opened fire on him in a street in Nowshera Kalan.

The cop said that he also escaped unhurt in the firing and returned the fire, adding that upon hearing the gunshots constable Abdul Rahman, who was providing security to another team in a nearby street, also came to his rescue.

He said an attacker was injured in the firing and was subsequently arrested while his two accomplices fled the scene.

The injured attacker was identified as Ijaz son of Zubair, who was taken to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex wherefrom he was referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.