Cop on polio duty attacked in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop escorting a polio team on Saturday came under fire from three armed men in Nowshera Kalan, however, he escaped unhurt in the attack.
Reporting the incident, the cop Muzammil said that he was escorting a woman polio worker, who was administering oral polio vaccine to the children, when three armed men opened fire on him in a street in Nowshera Kalan.
The cop said that he also escaped unhurt in the firing and returned the fire, adding that upon hearing the gunshots constable Abdul Rahman, who was providing security to another team in a nearby street, also came to his rescue.
He said an attacker was injured in the firing and was subsequently arrested while his two accomplices fled the scene.
The injured attacker was identified as Ijaz son of Zubair, who was taken to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex wherefrom he was referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.
CHITRAL: The ambassador and head of European Union Delegation Riina Kionka on Saturday expressed her satisfaction over...
PESHAWAR: Abandoned by families due to societal pressure and the stigma associated with their gender identity, the...
MARDAN: Police arrested 38 persons and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations in the district on...
KALAYA: Eleven passengers sustained injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine owing to brake failure in lower...
WANA: Security forces officials donated Holy Quran copies for mosques and Eid clothes to children of Shaheedan and...
MANSEHRA: People of Goscha and its adjoining villages on Saturday demanded the government to appoint teachers to the...