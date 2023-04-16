EU envoy hails community resilience against natural disasters

CHITRAL: The ambassador and head of European Union Delegation Riina Kionka on Saturday expressed her satisfaction over the level of community resilience against natural disasters and assured all out support in the efforts to scale it up.

During her day-long visit to Booni town, the district headquarters of Upper Chitral,, she visited the mitigation projects snd prefabricated homes for flood affected families erected by Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and met the groups of youth and women engaged in climate change adaptation efforts.

Flanked by Nusrat Nasab, the CEO of AKAH, and the deputy commissioners of Lower and Upper Chitral districts, she addressed the community members and appreciated the efforts of AKAH for its well-tailored interventions before and after the natural disasters in this calamity-prone mountainous area.

She stressed on the need of focusing on environment, water and renewable energy which had a correlation in the ecosystem.

She evinced interest to be told on the occasion that Aga Khan Agency for Habitat appeared to be the first responder in all the events of natural disasters which had trained 36000 volunteers and one of its 170 community emergency response teams rushed to the spot within no time of occurrence.

During the spates of floods in 2022 summer, it was told that, it evacuated 8000 calamity-hit people to safer places, provided food and shelter to 10 thousand people and helped 206 displaced families in its prefabricated houses in GB and Chitral.

Hawala Bibi, an occupant of prefabricated house, told her that after losing her house to the flash flood in August last, she has been rendered roofless.