Transgendered persons feel nostalgic in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Abandoned by families due to societal pressure and the stigma associated with their gender identity, the members of the transgender community become overwhelmed with the sentiments of nostalgia during Ramazan, recalling the time when they used to have sehari with their families.

Some members of the transgender community arrange iftar dinners to fight back the memories haunting them.

“I was 13-year-old when I left my home after realizing the rejection by my family. I have not returned to my home since then,” shares Muskan, a transgendered person living in Peshawar.

Belonging to Parachinar in Kurram district, Muskan said she knew her parents died a few years ago while she had no news about the well-being of her siblings.

“I have accepted this life, but the bond of kinship still haunts me, reminding me of the good old times when I was a member of my family,” says Muskan with a gloomy face.

“I cannot help fighting back tears at the time of Iftar as the memories of my family go through my mind like a film reel, recalling the time when my mother used to offer me different things to eat, adds Muskan while wiping her eyes,” she added.

“We are not happy with the life we are spending but are compelled to do so because of rejection by family,” she complained.

“I once tried to go home and reunite with my family on the occasion of my sister’s marriage around four years ago,” informs Gul Goshai, a transgendered person living in Gulbahar locality in the provincial capital.

On reaching home, my father expressed resentment and asked whether he would lodge me with male or female guests.

“There are a lot of guests who have come to attend the marriage and your presence will be an insult to the entire family, particularly the bride in front of her in-laws,” Gul Gohsai recalls the sarcastic remarks of her father

“I wish I had never been born,” she said while bursting into tears. “I left home 38 years back, but I still miss my family members, relatives and friends,” says Farzana

Riaz, President of Trans Action, an organization representing thousands of transgender and intersex community. “We do not want our families to face embarrassment in society, but we are overwhelmed by their memories. In Ramazan,

we feel nostalgia for our parents and siblings,” she said.