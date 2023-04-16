38 held with contrabands in operations

MARDAN: Police arrested 38 persons and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations in the district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the raids were conducted in the limits of Saddar, Toru and Rustam police stations. The cops also recovered 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov, a rifle and over 1kg charas.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a campaign against aerial firing on the directive of DPO Najibur Rehman.

The cops from various police stations have started visiting the mosques in their respective areas and communicating with the locals through and prayer leaders to convince them to discourage aerial firing that can result in human and material losses on the ever of Eid.